Spokesperson for Diddy Responds to Reports of Head Injury and Hospital Visit

Diddy found himself in an ambulance as reports state he was transported from prison to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.

According to TMZ, Diddy was transported out of FCI Fort Dix to tend to the injury, which is believed to not have been life-threatening.

According to a spokesperson for the Bad Boy Mogul, his health is the “immediate concern:”

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Just last week, Mike Tyson appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to promote his new Netflix documentary TYSON, where he discussed his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs and a phone conversation between the two.

Tyson confirmed he remains friendly with Diddy and said he was surprised by the lengths authorities went to prosecute him.

“Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him, that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that? They took a 110-year-old case to get him a couple of months, a couple of years ago.”

Tyson also revealed that he spoke with Diddy by phone and was asked to deliver a letter to the president.

“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes. He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

When asked whether he delivered the letter, Tyson confirmed, “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”