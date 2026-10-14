Drawing inspiration from the golden light that washes over the Caribbean at sundown, the new Gazelle Indoor Solar Gold represents the latest release in the continuing partnership between adidas Originals and Bad Bunny. Centered on motifs of growth, change, and evolution that define the artist’s creative path, the design introduces a fresh palette to the celebrated silhouette.
The sneaker features a premium honey-yellow suede upper complemented by an elevated leather lining and the brand’s classic gum outsole bearing signature three-stripe detailing.
Since first rethinking the archival profile in 2024, Bad Bunny and adidas Originals have transformed the model into a medium for narratives rooted in Puerto Rican identity, memory, and heritage. The rollout started with the “San Juan” Blue Gazelle, honoring Puerto Rico and historic Bronx music institution Casa Amadeo to celebrate cultural dialogue across the diaspora.
In 2025, that vision expanded with the Gazelle City Series during the Puerto Rican Residency. Deep green “El Yunque” drew from the lush biodiversity of the rainforest, orange “Santurce” honored the island’s artistic hub, and vivid pink “Cabo Rojo” reflected local salt flats and community resilience, showcased alongside native elders carrying the spirit of No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí.
The adidas Originals x Bad Bunny Gazelle Indoor Solar Gold carries a retail price of $140 USD. Worldwide availability begins October 17, 2026, through adidas.com, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers, with signups opening October 13, 2026.