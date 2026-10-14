BET announced that “Nick Cannon @ Night,” produced by Ncredible Entertainment, will premiere Tuesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on BET. The modern late-night conversation series will roll out weekly across a 10-episode season.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the program gathers entertainers, creators, cultural figures, doctors, and professionals for candid, humorous, and insightful discussions. Each installment draws on pop culture, current events, and personal experiences to examine love, dating, relationships, health, and contemporary intimacy. Real-life dilemmas and audience questions guide the dialogue, backed by practical advice and informed insights from medical and wellness specialists.

Featured guests throughout the run include Chris “CP” Powell, Natalie Nunn, Skeet Carter, Dondré Whitfield, Tommy Davidson, Flame Monroe, and Courtney Bee, alongside experts Dr. Umar Johnson, Dr. Alicia Watkins, Elliot Connie, and Dr. Zoe Indigo, among others.

“Nick Cannon @ Night is a new spin on Late Night!” said Nick Cannon, host and executive producer. “I’m blending real advice with late-night entertainment. Grown folk conversation where we discuss and receive advice from the experts. Doctors, therapists, and scholars guide us through all things pertaining to our culture and mental wellness journeys. Bringing humor and curiosity as we open up the phone lines and DMs, exploring questions that people think about privately but rarely discuss out loud! The show has grown to be much more than just a successful podcast, so I am super excited to partner with my BET Family to expand the brand by bringing it to their programming.”

The production expands BET’s lineup of original programming and its focus on Black creators and voices. The series is executive produced by Cannon, Benjamin Sumpter, and Ncredible Entertainment.