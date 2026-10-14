The early 1990s in Ukraine meant shuttered factories, unpaid wages, and economic chaos. It was in these conditions that Rinat Akhmetov, a native of the country’s industrial southeast, began building a business around coking coal, coke, and steel products. He invested in idle plants, restarted them, and brought jobs back – laying the foundation for what would become Ukraine’s largest private business company.

Privatization, Debt, and the Birth of SCM

Rinat Akhmetov‘s first companies traded raw materials for export while he simultaneously acquired minority stakes in coke and metallurgical plants. During the mass privatization of 1998-99, Akhmetov purchased heavily indebted enterprises – the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Khartsyzk Pipe Plant, and mining operations in Kryvyi Rih. In 2000, System Capital Management (SCM) was established as a holding company that became the core of the entire Rinat Akhmetov business structure.

The Scale of SCM and Its International Presence

According to Forbes, Rinat Akhmetov net worth as of 2026 stands at $7.8 billion – 477th on the global billionaires list and first in Ukraine.

Rinat Akhmetov company SCM brings together businesses across multiple sectors and countries. Metinvest Group is one of Europe’s leading vertically integrated mining and steel companies, with an export hub in Geneva. DTEK is Ukraine’s largest private energy holding, ranked first by Forbes Ukraine among private investors in 2024-2025: capital expenditures of 57.5 billion hryvnias (up 80%), €2.4 billion invested in energy since the start of the full-scale war, and over €12 billion since 2005.

SCM’s orbit also includes FUIB (First Ukrainian International Bank), Ukrtelecom, UMGI, ESTA Holding, Lemtrans, HarvEast, and TSUM Kyiv. UMGI’s portfolio companies reported revenue of $262 million, with tax contributions tripling. Notable projects include ARNOX, which supplies rare gases to the U.S. aerospace industry, and the expansion of raw material operations in the Zakarpattia region. SCM Group paid $2.2 billion in taxes in 2025 and approximately $8 billion since the start of the invasion.

Rinat Akhmetov also serves as president of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, which won the 2009 UEFA Cup and reached the 2025/26 Conference League semifinals, despite the club being unable to play at its Donbas Arena home in Donetsk since 2014.

The Double Blow of Russian Aggression

Between 2014 and 2017, Russia illegally expropriated dozens of SCM enterprises in Crimea and the so-called DPR and LPR territories, including the Donbass Arena, which cost over $400 million to build. The full-scale invasion destroyed or damaged more than 70 assets. According to Forbes, over 1,400 employees were killed. Rinat Akhmetov was the first major Ukrainian businessman to publicly call Russia an aggressor and filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights.

His companies did not stop. Since 2022, Akhmetov’s businesses have invested $4.3 billion. More than $392 million has been allocated to defense and humanitarian programs.

Energy Partnerships at a New Scale

Akhmetov is turning energy reconstruction into an international investment platform. In June 2026, DTEK and America’s GE Vernova signed a memorandum to build a 650 MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant – a €900 million investment with a 2032 launch date, included among 18 flagship initiatives in the government’s “Economy of the Future” plan. With Britain’s Octopus Energy, DTEK launched Project RISE – rooftop solar and storage systems with a €100 million financing target. DTEK Oil&Gas signed a memorandum with Halliburton on gas extraction technologies. The flagship Poltava wind farm – 650 MW, €1.2 billion – will become the largest onshore wind installation in Eastern Europe.

The Steel Front Initiative and Humanitarian Response

The Steel Front initiative consolidated military aid from SCM enterprises: more than 165,000 body armor vests and helmets made from Metinvest steel, more than 9,600 drones, more than 7,900 radios, and more than 163,000 fortification elements.

Humanitarian aid flows through the Foundation: 13 million food packages reaching over 3.5 million people. In January 2023, Akhmetov launched Heart of Azovstal, with more than 2.2 billion hryvnias directed toward supporting Mariupol’s defenders and their families.

Akhmetov Rinat outlines three scenarios for ending the war: a just peace restoring Ukraine’s 1991 borders, a durable peace that makes Ukraine a free, thriving, democratic European country, and a fake peace that Russia is trying to impose. In his assessment, Russia’s economy accounts for roughly 2% of global GDP, lacks meaningful technology investment, and its military machine faces mounting constraints. He sees his role in reconstruction through investment in steel, energy, finance, and football, anchoring Ukraine within the global economic system.