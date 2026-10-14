Last Friday at Los Angeles City Hall, the City of Los Angeles honored native Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation for 14 years of dedicated service to local youth and families. District 10 Councilwoman Heather Hutt presented Westbrook with a Los Angeles City Council Certificate, accompanied by his family and foundation leadership, alongside remarks from several city councilmembers.

“Russell Westbrook has never treated giving back as a side project. Through the Why Not? Foundation, he has made it a mission, putting his time, his resources, and his name behind young people and families who need someone in their corner. I was proud to recognize a hometown hero and a true torchbearer from our city and for our city, who has continuously proven that the real work comes in uplifting the people around you,” said Councilwoman Heather Hutt, Council District 10.

Westbrook launched the foundation in 2012 to invest in underserved areas through education, workforce opportunities, and wellness programs. That outreach includes Westbrook Academy, a tuition-free public charter school run with LA Promise Fund that serves over 400 students in grades 6 through 12. In addition to boasting a 100 percent graduation rate for the Class of 2026, the school provides science labs, a production studio, and comprehensive mental health support through on-site social workers and two Bene by Nina wellness centers.

The organization recently raised nearly $1 million at its annual Las Vegas Poker Night to back ongoing programming. It also teamed with neighborhood partners to aid families affected by the Eaton Fire and hosted over 200 youths at its annual basketball camp. As the Why Not? Foundation approaches its 15-year milestone, Westbrook continues prioritizing community pathways through both philanthropy and his business ventures.