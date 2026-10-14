Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making Palestinian statehood a central issue in the country’s October 27 election, warning voters that an opposition victory could fundamentally reshape Israel’s security policies and territorial control.

Netanyahu:



"If the opposition wins, they will establish a Palestinian state. They will withdraw from Lebanon, from Gaza. They will do nothing against Iran"



Netanyahu's pitch to voters: "The other guy will stop the genocide, end the occupation, and make peace. Don't let him."… — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) October 14, 2026

During an interview with Israel’s Channel 14, Netanyahu claimed that an opposition coalition led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot would withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria while opening the door to Palestinian independence.

He described the establishment of a Palestinian state as “the beginning of the end of Israel” and warned that the country could enter a “free fall” under opposition leadership.

One of the most brutal scenes in human history has been leaked.



An Israeli soldier filmed this clip using a drone camera while proudly boasting about the destruction of all homes in Gaza.



A moment the world must never forget. pic.twitter.com/rQzKP1Pdq2 — Tamer Nahed (@Tamer_Alnoaizy) May 5, 2026

Netanyahu also pledged to prevent Palestinian statehood for as long as he remains prime minister, reinforcing a position that has become central to his political identity.

His Likud party and right-wing allies argue that maintaining military control over strategic territories and opposing Palestinian sovereignty are essential to national security. Netanyahu has also invoked fears of an “Arab takeover” when discussing demographic and territorial concerns.

Critics contend that his rhetoric deepens divisions and undermines prospects for a negotiated settlement. However, opposition to Palestinian statehood extends across significant portions of Israel’s political establishment, raising questions about how substantially government policy would change under new leadership.

The election also arrives as Netanyahu continues fighting criminal corruption charges involving bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

His prosecution, encompassing three separate investigations known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, has made him the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and has characterized the proceedings as a “political witch hunt” orchestrated to remove him from power. He has also called for criminal investigations into prosecutors involved in bringing the charges.

His political opponents argue that remaining in office could provide opportunities to influence judicial reforms, delay proceedings, or pursue other avenues to resolve his legal difficulties.

Netanyahu has already requested a presidential pardon from President Isaac Herzog, presenting the move as a way to restore national unity. Critics argue that granting clemency during an ongoing prosecution would raise serious concerns about accountability.

With defense witnesses appearing in court and the election approaching, Netanyahu faces mounting pressure on multiple fronts.

For Israeli voters, the October 27 contest will determine the country’s next government. For Palestinians, the outcome could carry lasting consequences for territorial control, military operations, and the already uncertain prospect of an independent state.