Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed with Lung Cancer

Prayers go out to the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, who is recovering at a hospital in Rome after a successful surgery remove a cancerous growth from part of his lung.

According to CNN, the 90-minute surgery was successful leading to a “quiet night” in his room.

“The Holy Father underwent thoracic surgery as scheduled,” said Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora in a statement. “The lower lobe of the right lung was removed using video-assisted surgery.”

The Chicago native was diagnosed with pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer. The Pontiff will not make another live appearance until Oct. 20. The Vatican will continue operations as normal, opting to hold off on anything regarding his signature.