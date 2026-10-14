Sir Marco Robinson is set to direct and co-write Beyond the Birkin, a new fully funded and sponsored luxury reality documentary television series scheduled to begin filming in Miami in November 2026.

Created and co-written by Victoria Shorten, with Rob Fitzpatrick serving as one of the producers, the series will explore the lives of successful women who have overcome adversity, built businesses, achieved financial independence and earned the freedom to enjoy the rewards of their ambition.

At the heart of the production is a powerful question:

What does it really take for a woman to build the life she once dreamed of living?

For some women, the iconic Birkin handbag represents more than luxury. It is a symbol of personal achievement, independence and years of hard work.

But Beyond the Birkin is not simply about designer handbags.

It’s about the women behind the success, the sacrifices behind the glamour and the extraordinary stories behind the rewards.

With Robinson directing and co-writing the series alongside Shorten, the production will combine aspirational lifestyle entertainment with emotionally compelling human stories.

Robinson’s television and filmmaking background includes creating and presenting Channel 4’s Get a House for Free, alongside his involvement in the award-winning entrepreneurial documentary How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand.

His wider career spans entrepreneurship, publishing, television production and the international START OVER storytelling movement.

Beyond the Birkin represents a further expansion of his work into premium reality documentary entertainment.

The series will invite accomplished women to share not only their success but also the setbacks, personal challenges, relationships and defining decisions that shaped their journeys.

Filming is scheduled to commence in Miami in November 2026, with further production and distribution announcements to follow.

BEYOND THE BIRKIN

Luxury With Access. Real Life With Heart.

Because the greatest luxury isn’t what you own. It’s the life you fought to create.

Created by: Victoria Shorten

Co-Written by: Sir Marco Robinson and Victoria Shorten

Directed by: Sir Marco Robinson

Produced by: Rob Fitzpatrick and the wider production team