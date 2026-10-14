Summer Walker Sues Record Label Over Misuse of Funds

It’s getting ugly between Summer Walker and her label, LVRN. The singer is asking out of her contract with Love Renaissance Records and is suing, alleging mishandling of her money and withholding cash.

According to Complex, Walker is seeking damages and wants her deal, signed in Sept. 2017, to be voided. Walker claims LVRN misappropriated funds to cover excessive company expenses.

In addition, the suit suggests Walker was denied revenue from YouTube and Amazon pages that had her name and likeness.

“Summer has given LVRN iconic music, and some of the best years of her life,” attorney Keith Moten said. “In return, LVRN has breached Summer’s trust in them and has failed Summer in numerous ways.”