Tank Makes History With 12th No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Charts

R&B singer Tank has made chart history, earning his 12th career No. 1 with his single “Yes,” which tops both Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and Mediabase’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

With the achievement, Tank surpasses Charlie Wilson for the most No. 1 hits among male artists in the chart’s history. Alicia Keys remains the only artist ahead of him, with 14 chart-toppers.

“Yes” interpolates Floetry’s beloved song “Say Yes” and serves as the latest single from Tank’s new album, EXPERIENCE, available now through R&B Money/BMG.

The milestone caps a landmark year for the singer, who previously secured his 11th No. 1 with “Control.” Tank’s recent accomplishments also include a viral Verzuz moment, his Broadway debut in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, and a starring role on television.

With “Yes” reaching the top of both Adult R&B Airplay charts, Tank continues to strengthen his legacy as one of contemporary R&B’s leading voices.