32 years ago, in October 1994, Death Row Records continued its unprecedented reign over Hip Hop with the release of Murder Was The Case, the soundtrack to the Snoop Dogg short film of the same name. Released through Death Row and Interscope Records, the compilation arrived during one of the most dominant periods in West Coast Hip Hop history, further establishing Suge Knight’s label as a powerhouse that could turn virtually any project into a cultural event.

Coming off the monumental success of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic in 1992, Snoop’s Doggystyle in 1993 and the Above The Rim soundtrack earlier in 1994, Death Row had already established a reputation for delivering platinum-selling projects that defined the sound of an entire era. Murder Was The Case was no exception, bringing together an impressive roster of artists, producers and emerging talent while showcasing the label’s signature G-funk sound.

The soundtrack accompanied an 18-minute film starring Snoop Doggy Dogg, directed by Dr. Dre and Fab 5 Freddy. Inspired by the original “Murder Was The Case” from Doggystyle, the film followed a fictionalized version of Snoop who is shot, faces death and makes a deal with the Devil to return to the living. The dark storyline mirrored the controversy surrounding Snoop’s real-life legal troubles at the time, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.

Musically, the 15-track soundtrack was loaded with West Coast classics. Dr. Dre and Ice Cube reunited for the menacing “Natural Born Killaz,” marking a significant collaboration between the former N.W.A members. The aggressive production and unapologetic lyricism made the track an immediate standout, demonstrating that the chemistry between the two Compton legends remained undeniable.

Tha Dogg Pound delivered the explosive “What Would U Do?,” which became one of the group’s signature records and later earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The track also helped build anticipation for Kurupt and Daz Dillinger’s eventual debut album, Dogg Food, released the following year.

Another major highlight was Sam Sneed’s “U Better Recognize,” featuring Dr. Dre, which introduced listeners to another talented producer and MC within the Death Row camp. Nate Dogg brought his unmistakable melodic delivery to “One More Day,” while DJ Quik contributed the unforgettable “Dollaz + Sense,” a scathing diss record aimed at MC Eiht that remains one of the most recognizable entries in their legendary West Coast rivalry.

The project also featured appearances from Jewell, Danny Boy, Jodeci, Tray Deee, Young Soldierz and several other artists associated with Death Row’s expanding musical empire. Jodeci’s collaboration with Tha Dogg Pound on “Come Up To My Room” further demonstrated the label’s ability to merge hardcore Hip Hop with contemporary R&B without compromising its street-oriented identity.

Production duties extended beyond Dr. Dre to include Daz Dillinger, Soopafly, DJ Quik, DeVante Swing and other contributors, creating a soundtrack that balanced sinister synthesizers, heavy basslines, soulful melodies and the unmistakable funk that had become synonymous with California Hip Hop.

Commercially, Murder Was The Case was another major victory for Death Row. The soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling approximately 329,000 copies during its opening week. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and eventually earned double-platinum certification, further solidifying Death Row’s remarkable commercial dominance during the mid-1990s.

What made Murder Was The Case particularly important was its role in expanding the Death Row brand beyond traditional studio albums. Much like Above The Rim, the soundtrack demonstrated that the label could use film, music and its growing roster of talent to create projects that resonated throughout Hip Hop culture. It also provided a platform for artists who would help shape the next chapter of West Coast rap.

More than three decades later, Murder Was The Case remains a defining release from Death Row’s golden era, capturing the label at a moment when Dr. Dre, Snoop Doggy Dogg and their extended musical family were setting trends that the rest of the industry struggled to match.

Salute to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, Tha Dogg Pound, Nate Dogg, DJ Quik, Sam Sneed, Jewell and everyone who contributed to this classic soundtrack. Thirty-two years later, Murder Was The Case remains an essential piece of Death Row Records history and a reminder of an era when the West Coast had Hip Hop in a chokehold.