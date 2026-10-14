President Donald Trump is facing backlash, yet again after sharing graphic footage of a deadly tiger attack in England, followed by AI-generated videos depicting himself wrestling and embracing the animal. The posts have sparked criticism over the president’s judgment as the victim’s grieving family pleads for an end to the circulation of disturbing footage.

Trump actually posted this AI video of him with a tiger in the middle of the night. This man is demented and mentally unwell. pic.twitter.com/LdVgdCw5xh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 14, 2026

On October 10, 23-year-old William Chapman entered the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England, where he was fatally attacked by Altai, a five-year-old endangered Amur tiger.

Witnesses described Chapman behaving unusually before the incident, reportedly dancing with headphones on and asking visitors to photograph him near the enclosure. He eventually climbed over a security barrier, despite another visitor’s attempt to stop him.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



( TS: Oct 13 2026, 11:17 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‌​‌‌​‌​‍​‌‍‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‍​‌‍‍‍‍​‌ pic.twitter.com/lkyx2bHihJ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 14, 2026

Once inside, Chapman reportedly approached the tiger with his arms extended and recorded himself telling the animal to “stop being naughty” before the fatal attack.

Emergency responders arrived, including an air ambulance, but Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.

🚨 NEW: The man mauled by a tiger after entering its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been named as William Chapman



He posted a video of himself inside the enclosure just moments before the attack pic.twitter.com/gTFIZXXQPS — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 13, 2026

His family later revealed that he had experienced a “significant mental illness” and described their devastation over losing him.

The tragedy took another turn when Trump shared actual footage of the attack on Truth Social, captioning it, “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

He subsequently posted AI-generated videos portraying himself confronting and hugging a tiger, accompanied by upbeat music.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan criticized the posts as tasteless, while Chapman’s family condemned the circulation of “deeply offensive content” that has compounded their grief.

South Yorkshire Police and Downing Street have urged people to stop sharing the footage.

The controversy has also revived calls among some Trump critics to invoke the 25th Amendment, questioning whether his social media behavior reflects an inability to fulfill presidential responsibilities.

Section 4, however, requires the vice president and a Cabinet majority to declare the president unable to discharge his duties. If contested, maintaining that determination ultimately requires two-thirds support in both congressional chambers.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed that Altai will not be euthanized, explaining that the tiger acted naturally within its habitat.

As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding Chapman’s death, the controversy surrounding Trump’s response continues to draw attention to the treatment of a grieving family whose tragedy has become international political discourse.

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