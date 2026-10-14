Exclusive Fan Insights data from Nielsen reveals a substantial rise in U.S. soccer interest following the FIFA WORLD CUP 2026.™ The total number of Americans identifying as soccer fans climbed from 66.8 million in July 2025 to 75.2 million in July 2026. Over the five-year span from 2022 to 2026, fandom expanded by 27%, adding 16 million people.

Record tournament viewership has transitioned directly into domestic and international club broadcasts, driven largely by younger demographics. After Major League Soccer returned from its tournament hiatus, regular-season games broadcast on FOX and FS1 posted viewership gains of 55% among Men 18–34 and 29% among Adults 18–34 relative to pre-tournament numbers. MLS fandom itself expanded 28% between 2022 and 2026, gaining 11.7 million followers.

Overseas competition broadcasts experienced comparable momentum. Premier League viewership across NBC and USA Network increased 30% among Adults 18–34, encompassing Spanish broadcasts. Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, LaLiga audiences rose 42% year-over-year in combined English and Spanish presentations, led by a 60% jump among Persons 18–34.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 has served as a powerful catalyst for soccer’s explosive growth across North America,” said Seth Ladetsky, Global Head of Sports, Nielsen. “Our data shows that fandom is not only reaching record highs, but it is also expanding rapidly among younger, diverse audiences and carrying over into major domestic and international leagues.”