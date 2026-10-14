Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to reinvent itself as a global destination for business, tourism, and entertainment are facing a serious threat as Yemen’s Houthi movement intensifies its military campaign against the kingdom. The escalating conflict is putting critical oil infrastructure, international travel, and billions in foreign investment at risk, raising questions about the future of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/lHSgCMYEj4 pic.twitter.com/0C6gEoS5tn — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) October 14, 2026

The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, emerged from Yemen’s Zaydi Shia community during the 1990s. What began as a religious revival movement evolved into an armed political force that seized the capital, Sana’a, in 2014. Today, the Iranian-backed organization controls territory containing most of Yemen’s population and remains a powerful player in the region’s increasingly volatile security landscape.

The Houthis have destroyed a commercial airplane in Riyadh international airport Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/o1aeQwcrEw — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) October 8, 2026

Their confrontation with Saudi Arabia stretches back to 2015, when Riyadh led a military coalition into Yemen to restore its internationally recognized government. The Houthis have long characterized their missile and drone attacks as retaliation for Saudi military intervention and economic restrictions.

Yemen’s Houthis have targeted Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, for a third consecutive day, as missile attacks disrupt regional air travel and raise concerns over escalating tensions https://t.co/mdoc45m0KS pic.twitter.com/DnyBK8pmlz — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 13, 2026

Their demands include reopening ports and airports, securing public-sector salaries, gaining access to oil revenues, and expanding their political authority.

The latest attacks have brought that confrontation directly into Saudi Arabia’s economic heartland. A strike on Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran damaged executive offices, while an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people. The Houthis have threatened additional strikes against airports and energy facilities.

The timing is especially damaging for Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s sweeping effort to reduce dependence on oil through tourism, entertainment, technology, and international investment. The kingdom hopes to attract $100 billion annually in foreign direct investment by 2030, a goal increasingly complicated by regional instability.

The wider confrontation involving Iran has added pressure to global energy routes. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have increased Saudi Arabia’s dependence on pipelines and Red Sea shipping, where Houthi activity threatens another vital commercial passage.

Security concerns are also reaching the international business community. Executives from ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies withdrew from a major energy conference in Riyadh, highlighting the uncertainty facing investors considering long-term commitments.

For Saudi Arabia, the stakes extend far beyond the battlefield. Its economic transformation depends on international confidence, reliable infrastructure, and the ability to attract visitors and capital. Continued Houthi attacks could make each of those ambitions considerably harder to achieve.