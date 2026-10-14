The WNBA announced that Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Game 3, previously set for Oct. 22, shifts to Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network, CNBC, and Peacock. Game 4 remains on Saturday, Oct. 24, with tip-off moving earlier to 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. To facilitate the schedule, the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks shifted their Oct. 24 home opener against the Houston Rockets to 8:30 p.m. ET.

“We are grateful for the efforts made by numerous stakeholders, including the Dream, the Valkyries, the Hawks, State Farm Arena, and NBC Sports and USA Sports,” said Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner. “The change of venue dramatically expands the seating capacity and ensures that the Dream will be able to provide an extraordinary atmosphere for the first WNBA Finals game to be played in the Atlanta market since 2013. We are pleased that thousands more fans across the Southeast region will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate WNBA action – the WNBA Finals – in person.”

“This is what the players and the fans deserve,” said Larry Gottesdiener, Atlanta Dream majority owner. “We are grateful to all of the stakeholders who worked together to resolve the conflicts and make this happen.”

“We are thrilled that we will be able to accommodate the Dream as they host Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Playing for a championship is special, and we want the Dream to feel the full support of the city during this amazing run,” said Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The best-of-seven series opens at Chase Center in San Francisco, where the second-seeded Valkyries host the fourth-seeded Dream for Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Game 2 on Monday, Oct. 19. Public tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale Friday, Oct. 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET via atlantadream.com.