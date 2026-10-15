adidas Originals and Edison Chen are expanding their ongoing collaboration with the adidas Originals x CLOT Superstar Collection, a new apparel and footwear release inspired by Chen’s connections to Vancouver and Hong Kong.
The apparel lineup combines functional designs with elevated materials, featuring a matching cargo jacket and shorts set with military-inspired details, a vintage-style hockey jersey reflecting Chen’s Vancouver roots, reimagined track pants with braided rope accents, and a padded reversible utility tote.
The footwear collection introduces two interpretations of the classic Superstar silhouette. One features blue suede, sawtooth tooling and premium detailing, while the other reimagines the iconic sneaker as a slip-on Mule.
The collaboration also continues adidas Originals and CLOT’s anime-inspired campaign, spotlighting South Korean musical group LNGSHOT. Members Ohyul, Ryul, Woojin and Louis are illustrated by longtime CLOT collaborator and artist Annie Choi.
The group joins Chen and previous campaign personalities, including Anthony Edwards, Raphinha and Luis Díaz, as part of the ongoing creative campaign.
The adidas Originals x CLOT Superstar Collection launches globally October 16 through the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com and select retailers worldwide, bringing together apparel, footwear and cultural influences through the partnership’s distinctive design approach.