Reggae’s longstanding tradition of using music to inspire social change takes center stage as Jamaican icons Buju Banton and Protoje join forces with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Cocoa Sarai on “Oh My,” a powerful new collaboration connecting mental wellness, environmental consciousness and collective responsibility.

Released October 10 in recognition of World Mental Health Day, the record serves as the second single from the forthcoming Conscious Planet EP, an initiative supporting the global Save Soil movement. Executive produced by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer WondaGurl, the project brings together international artists committed to using music as a platform for cultural awareness and environmental action.

Opening with Buju Banton’s declaration, “It’s a cry to humanity,” the record immediately establishes its purpose beyond entertainment. Cocoa Sarai delivers the thought-provoking refrain, “Elevate the mind before the body gone,” emphasizing the importance of mental wellness, compassion and looking out for one another before it’s too late.

Protoje reinforces that message with “It’s all love no enemies,” while Buju’s unmistakable voice calls for unity, redemption and a renewed sense of responsibility toward humanity. Together, the three artists deliver a record that draws from reggae’s socially conscious foundation while addressing issues affecting communities worldwide.

Behind the scenes, “Oh My” features an impressive collection of producers and songwriters whose work spans Hip Hop, reggae and contemporary R&B. WondaGurl, whose production credits include Travis Scott, Rihanna, Drake and JAY-Z, joins LosHendrix, known for co-producing SZA’s “Good Days,” and Nami Ondas, whose credits include Chris Brown’s “Sleep At Night.”

The songwriting team also includes Cocoa Sarai, who previously collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on “Fire,” alongside 8ae, a co-writer of Kehlani’s “Folded.” Their combined creative contributions give the record a contemporary musical edge without abandoning reggae’s organic sound and cultural identity.

Live horns, flute and percussion provide the track’s instrumental foundation, while background vocals from Lila Iké and Cocoa Sarai add depth to its soulful arrangements. The production blends traditional reggae instrumentation with modern songwriting and sonic textures, creating a record that is as musically engaging as it is message-driven.

Released in partnership with Caribbean label Monk Music Group, “Oh My” also supports the broader Conscious Planet movement, including Save Soil and the Miracle of Mind initiative. The latter offers a free meditation app designed to support mental health and emotional well-being, reinforcing the song’s emphasis on caring for the mind as well as the world around us.

The collaboration also connects environmental awareness with personal and community wellness, encouraging listeners to consider how the condition of the planet, particularly the degradation of agricultural soil, affects human health and future generations.

The Conscious Planet EP was developed in partnership with Conscious Music Circle to raise awareness about soil degradation and support Save Soil, the global environmental movement launched by Sadhguru in 2022. Through collaborations spanning different musical genres and cultures, the project aims to bring environmental issues into conversations beyond traditional activism and public policy.

“Oh My” follows the EP’s first single, “Ancient Seed,” released in March 2026 and featuring Dhee, Tiwa Savage, Santhosh Narayanan and WondaGurl. While that collaboration combined Indian and African musical influences, the latest release turns toward Jamaica’s rich reggae tradition to communicate a similarly universal message.

For Buju Banton, whose catalog has consistently addressed spirituality, social justice and the struggles of everyday people, the collaboration continues a musical legacy rooted in consciousness. Protoje brings the perspective of reggae’s contemporary generation, while Cocoa Sarai adds a soulful dimension that connects the record’s emotional message to its larger purpose.

With “Oh My,” the artists demonstrate that reggae’s power has never been limited to rhythm and melody. At its foundation, the genre has always been about speaking truth, challenging injustice and encouraging people to recognize their responsibility to one another.

In an era when conversations about mental health, environmental sustainability and global division continue to intensify, Buju Banton, Protoje and Cocoa Sarai are using their voices to remind listeners that meaningful change begins with awareness, unity and collective action.

And sometimes, the message reaches further when it’s carried by the music.