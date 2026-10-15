Chance The Rapper has prevailed in his breach-of-fiduciary-duty case against former manager Patrick “Pat” Corcoran, concluding a nearly six-year legal battle between the Chicago rapper and his former business representative.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge James E. Hanlon Jr. ruled that Corcoran violated his fiduciary obligations to Chance in multiple instances. The decision could require Corcoran to forfeit up to $1.5 million in management fees and merchandise-related compensation, alongside returning undisclosed vendor commissions, pending the court’s final determination.

According to the ruling, Corcoran improperly received commissions from merchandise vendors doing business with Chance while simultaneously collecting management fees. The judge ordered Corcoran to return those commissions and forfeit the 15% management compensation tied to merchandising during the relevant period.

Corcoran and his company, Pat the Manager, LLC, were also ordered to transfer ownership of ChanceRaps.com to the artist within 14 days.

The court additionally found that Corcoran breached his duty of loyalty concerning an equity request involving UnitedMasters and violated his duty of candor related to the Ramova and We Are the Times ventures.

In evaluating the case, Judge Hanlon relied on Chance’s testimony, documentary evidence and independent witnesses. The judge questioned Corcoran’s credibility, stating that his testimony “changed with the audience” and that he had “a habit of saying whatever the moment requires.”

The latest decision follows a March jury verdict against Corcoran in his separate $3 million lawsuit, which was dismissed, with the jury finding him in breach of contract.

Following the ruling, Chance shared his appreciation for the outcome and reflected on the conclusion of the dispute: