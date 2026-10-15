“Buried Alive, someone come dig me up.” That’s a bar from the smash Janice STFU btw but the 6God is far from buried. Drake is putting up Jordan numbers that continue to redefine commercial success in hip-hop. The 6 God has reportedly surpassed 17 billion Spotify streams in 2026 alone, adding another staggering milestone to a career that has made him one of the most commercially dominant recording artists in music history.

Drake has now earned 17 BILLION+ streams on Spotify in 2026 across all credits 🏆



He is set to have the biggest hip hop streaming year of all-time. pic.twitter.com/iVQO5dRK4H — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) October 15, 2026

The achievement places the ICEMAN as the second artist across all genres to reach that streaming figure this year, while maintaining a commanding lead among rappers.

And the numbers extend well beyond Spotify.

Drake’s latest chart run has been fueled by the resurgence of HABIBTI, which recently climbed from No. 116 to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following the October release of its four-track deluxe edition, HABIBTI (FOMO).

Drake's entire discography received +42,053,528 streams on Spotify on Monday, October 12. pic.twitter.com/5BKIUf5uLB — Drake Spotify Data (@DrakeSpotify) October 14, 2026

The project also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, giving Drake his 18th career chart-topper and breaking a longstanding tie with Future and legendary Motown group The Temptations.

That achievement places him alone atop the chart’s all-time leaderboard, further cementing his influence across multiple generations of recorded music.

North of the border, HABIBTI also secured the top position on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, extending Drake’s record to 17 No. 1 projects.

His 2026 output has been particularly aggressive. In May, Drake delivered three separate albums, including ICEMAN, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, which peaked at No. 3.

His collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, also topped the Billboard 200 following its February 2025 release.

The remarkable part of Drake’s streaming dominance is how much of it continues to come from music released years ago.

Projects including Take Care, Views, Scorpion. and Certified Lover Boy remain fixtures in streaming rotation, generating consistent consumption that keeps his older material commercially relevant.

His highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar continues to shape conversations around his legacy, with fans debating lyrical ability, cultural impact, and commercial longevity.

For Drake, the latest numbers provide another measure of his staying power. Nearly two decades into his mainstream career, his music continues reaching enormous audiences across generations.

With 17 billion streams already accumulated in 2026 and another historic Billboard record secured, Drake’s commercial momentum shows little indication of slowing down.