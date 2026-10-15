ICYMI, the New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, and their historic victory this past summer created a political conversation that reaches far beyond basketball. With President Donald Trump extending a White House invitation, questions surrounding race, politics and team ownership have entered the championship celebration.

Mike Brown says the Knicks are still "internally discussing" a White House visit:



"Whatever we decide to do, we'll all do together" pic.twitter.com/gmyuztmhxm — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to capture the 2025-26 NBA title, delivering a long-awaited championship to one of basketball’s most passionate fan bases.

Now comes a decision carrying considerable cultural significance.

Knicks owner James Dolan, a longtime Trump supporter and political donor, announced in June that the organization had accepted an invitation to Washington.

The Knicks will be in DC the week before Christmas to play the Wizards––and visit the White House?



No date has been announced for a visit, but the Knicks have 3 off days around their December 18 game vs the Wizards, their first trip to Washington of the season.



"I’m very proud… pic.twitter.com/b5FBC52gZJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 23, 2026

“We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted. We still have to figure out the details,” Dolan said during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio.

Dolan’s relationship with Trump extends beyond political contributions. The president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden as Dolan’s guest, underscoring their longstanding friendship.

Owner James Dolan says the Knicks are going to the White House: "We just received an invitation which we've accepted, still have to figure out the details…I've known the president 30 years and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House" pic.twitter.com/YbzPZbHZ4r — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 17, 2026

However, the reigning champions have yet to finalize their plans.

During September’s training camp, Knicks head coach Mike Brown addressed the ongoing internal discussions.

“No, it’s still something that our guys, or the organization, is internally discussing and, you know, whatever we decide to do, we’ll all do together,” Brown explained.

The situation carries particular weight in a league where Black athletes have consistently used their platforms to address racial injustice and political leadership.

During Trump’s first presidency, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry publicly questioned attending a championship ceremony, prompting Trump to withdraw the team’s invitation. LeBron James also became a vocal critic of the administration.

The NBA’s history of activism includes the 2020 playoff stoppage following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, demonstrating the influence players can exercise collectively.

For the Knicks, the conversation also raises questions about ownership and individual convictions. Dolan’s political allegiance is well documented, while the personal positions of individual players regarding this invitation remain largely unknown.

The team has an opportunity to become the first NBA champion to visit Trump’s White House.

Whether every player participates remains uncertain.

After delivering New York its first championship since 1973, the Knicks now face another decision under the national spotlight, one that could speak volumes about the relationship between professional sports, political power and the voices of Black athletes.