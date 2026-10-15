2K has announced that NBA 2K27 Season 2 launches Friday, October 16, featuring Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Deluxe Edition cover athlete Caitlin Clark. The update arrives ahead of the NBA season tip-off with new gameplay features, rewards, music and the return of a fan-favorite location.

One of the season’s biggest additions is GOAT Builds, which introduce recreations of NBA legends and current stars that exceed standard MyPLAYER Builder physical and attribute caps. Initial builds include Klay Thompson, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, with additional options available through REP and Lifetime Challenges.

The City will also welcome a remastered version of Sunset Beach from NBA 2K17, bringing back its coastal setting, volcano views and giant fish tank. Players can progress toward Level 40 rewards, including a four-person golf cart, the Indiana Pacers’ Boomer mascot and a Dirk Nowitzki GOAT Build.

Crew Divisions receive Double Crew XP, a 25% REP boost and updated difficulty settings. Meanwhile, MyTEAM introduces Premier Exchange upgrades, with rewards ranging from a Diamond Jason Kidd to a Pixel Cut Karl-Anthony Towns.

Season 2 also delivers five new 2K Beats mixes, including a Tyrese Haliburton-curated selection featuring Gunna and Meek Mill, a Space Jam 30th-anniversary tribute, a French artist spotlight and ten tracks inspired by Rucker Park. New music from BLACKPINK, BossMan Dlow and Linkin Park is also included.

Patch 2.0 is now live, introducing gameplay improvements, steal adjustments, fixes for ghost shot contests and the ability to play continuous 25-year careers across multiple eras in MyCAREER Eras.

Additionally, NBA 2K27 launches on the Windows PC Store October 16, alongside Season 2. Players can also access new premium content through the Season 2 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass.