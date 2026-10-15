NBA on Prime brought together basketball icons, entertainment figures and cultural tastemakers in New York City for “The Art of Basketball,” a one-night-only art exhibition celebrating Prime Video’s upcoming second season of NBA coverage.
Held at Storied NYC, the event featured notable guests including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Udonis Haslem, John Wall, Taylor Rooks, Common, Gayle King, Brynn Whitfield, Damon John and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.
The exhibition connected basketball, art and culture through works from more than 15 contemporary artists. Featuring painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, mixed media and light installations, the collection explored the game through each artist’s personal experiences, cultural heritage and relationship with basketball.
Curated by Easy Otabor and Danny Baez, the showcase included basketball-inspired pieces from artists such as Bony Ramirez, Pedro Troncoso, Henry Swanson, Eri Wakiyama, Jacoe Rochester, Aya Brown, Justin Yellin, Isaac L. Chioro, Bradley Ward, Elmer Guevara, Erik Parker, Nickolas Mohammed, Soldier and Anthony Akinbola.
NBA on Prime talent and executives also attended the celebration, giving guests a preview of what to expect as Prime Video prepares to begin its second season of NBA coverage.
The event highlighted basketball’s influence beyond the court, bringing together sports, creative expression and popular culture ahead of the upcoming season.