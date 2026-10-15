NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jared Stacy, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin and Udonis Haslem speak during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video)

NBA on Prime brought together basketball icons, entertainment figures and cultural tastemakers in New York City for “The Art of Basketball,” a one-night-only art exhibition celebrating Prime Video’s upcoming second season of NBA coverage.

Held at Storied NYC, the event featured notable guests including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Udonis Haslem, John Wall, Taylor Rooks, Common, Gayle King, Brynn Whitfield, Damon John and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

The exhibition connected basketball, art and culture through works from more than 15 contemporary artists. Featuring painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, mixed media and light installations, the collection explored the game through each artist’s personal experiences, cultural heritage and relationship with basketball.

Curated by Easy Otabor and Danny Baez, the showcase included basketball-inspired pieces from artists such as Bony Ramirez, Pedro Troncoso, Henry Swanson, Eri Wakiyama, Jacoe Rochester, Aya Brown, Justin Yellin, Isaac L. Chioro, Bradley Ward, Elmer Guevara, Erik Parker, Nickolas Mohammed, Soldier and Anthony Akinbola.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: A view of art on display during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: A view of atmosphere during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: A view of atmosphere during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Allie Clifton attends the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: John Wall attends the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Blake Griffin attends the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Dirk Nowitzki, Amina Hussein, John Wall, Cassidy Hubbarth, Taylor Rooks, Jared Stacy, Jay Marine, Steve Nash, Allie Clifton, Udonis Haslem and Blake Griffin attend the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Common speaks during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Taylor Rooks and Common speak during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Blake Griffin speaks during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Taylor Rooks speaks during the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Udonis Haslem attends the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Common and Udonis Haslem attend the NBA On Prime Season 2 Launch Event “The Art Of Basketball” at Storied NYC on October 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video)

NBA on Prime talent and executives also attended the celebration, giving guests a preview of what to expect as Prime Video prepares to begin its second season of NBA coverage.

The event highlighted basketball’s influence beyond the court, bringing together sports, creative expression and popular culture ahead of the upcoming season.