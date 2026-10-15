Netflix Cuts 1,000 Jobs Including Film Exec

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Netflix has once again restructured their company, this time laying off film executive Doug Belgrad as part of 1,000 employees cut overall.

Belgrad first came aboard Netflix in 2024 after leading Columbia Pictures for Sony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Belgrad just celebrated the release of Animals starring and directed by Ben Affleck.

Belgrad also was the liaison between Sony and Netflix bringing in new films to the giant, while lending a hand to major films like the Oscar-nominated Frankenstein.

The 1,000 employees cut were six percent of the overall workforce, prompting a message of encouragement from the co-CEOs: “We know changes like this are tough, but let’s stay focused. This is one of the most dynamic times in the history of entertainment — and it’s a moment perfectly suited to a company like ours that’s built at the intersection of technology and entertainment. Now it’s on us to step up and meet the moment, together, like we always do.”