Netflix is turning one of the more outrageous alleged romance scams in recent memory into a documentary. Titled Wide Deceiver, the project examines how a man posing as a San Francisco 49ers player allegedly manipulated more than two dozen women into handing over approximately $1.3 million through an elaborate web of romance, fabricated wealth and bogus investments.
Can’t make this stuff up in 2026.
At the center of the case is 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love, who faces federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges stemming from an alleged scheme that stretched from February 2022 through August 2026.
According to federal prosecutors in Oregon, Love presented himself as a professional football player and successful real estate investor, using dating applications and social media to establish relationships with women across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.
His alleged operation relied heavily on appearances.
Luxury vehicles, expensive jewelry, designer clothing and extravagant travel helped reinforce the image of a wealthy businessman with professional sports connections. Prosecutors say Love also displayed fabricated financial portfolios to convince women that investing with him could generate substantial returns.
Investigators allege that 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan played a supporting role, posing as Love’s financial adviser and communicating directly with prospective victims to give the supposed investment opportunities additional credibility.
Once the women transferred their money, prosecutors say the funds were diverted toward personal spending and maintaining the luxurious lifestyle that helped sustain the deception.
Federal authorities arrested Love and Chan at Boise Airport on August 24, 2026, bringing the alleged multiyear operation under criminal scrutiny.
Love’s case has since attracted considerable attention online, particularly as additional women have shared accounts of their encounters with the alleged impostor.
Netflix’s Wide Deceiver, a play on the football position of wide receiver, will explore the scheme through firsthand accounts from women who say they were targeted.
Their experiences are expected to provide insight into how romantic relationships, manufactured financial credibility and the appearance of celebrity status allegedly became tools for extracting money.
Love faces a potential 20-year federal prison sentence, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and forfeiture of assets connected to the alleged fraud if convicted.
His trial is currently scheduled for December 15, 2026.
With the criminal proceedings approaching, Wide Deceiver places attention on the women whose trust and finances were allegedly exploited, revealing how a carefully constructed identity can become the foundation of a multimillion-dollar deception.
Love and Chan remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Yeah. Right.