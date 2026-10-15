Netflix is turning one of the more outrageous alleged romance scams in recent memory into a documentary. Titled Wide Deceiver, the project examines how a man posing as a San Francisco 49ers player allegedly manipulated more than two dozen women into handing over approximately $1.3 million through an elaborate web of romance, fabricated wealth and bogus investments.

Can’t make this stuff up in 2026.

Netflix is releasing a documentary based on Daejon Love titled “Wide Deceiver” as part of its Untold series.



The documentary will feature firsthand accounts from alleged victims and explore how he built his fake NFL identity to gain their trust. pic.twitter.com/6qpoxCfB0v — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 14, 2026

At the center of the case is 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love, who faces federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges stemming from an alleged scheme that stretched from February 2022 through August 2026.

According to federal prosecutors in Oregon, Love presented himself as a professional football player and successful real estate investor, using dating applications and social media to establish relationships with women across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.

DAEJON LOVE WAS A HALL OF FAME TALENT.



THIS EDIT IS DIABOLICAL.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2gJo1JHe73 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 30, 2026

His alleged operation relied heavily on appearances.

Luxury vehicles, expensive jewelry, designer clothing and extravagant travel helped reinforce the image of a wealthy businessman with professional sports connections. Prosecutors say Love also displayed fabricated financial portfolios to convince women that investing with him could generate substantial returns.

Fake San Francisco 49ers player has been arrested after scamming at least 26 women out of $1.3 million through romance and investment schemes.



• Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, pretended to be a 49ers wide receiver and wealthy real estate investor



• He met women on dating apps and… pic.twitter.com/IXcGs2ry6l — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 28, 2026

Investigators allege that 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan played a supporting role, posing as Love’s financial adviser and communicating directly with prospective victims to give the supposed investment opportunities additional credibility.

Once the women transferred their money, prosecutors say the funds were diverted toward personal spending and maintaining the luxurious lifestyle that helped sustain the deception.

Federal authorities arrested Love and Chan at Boise Airport on August 24, 2026, bringing the alleged multiyear operation under criminal scrutiny.

Love’s case has since attracted considerable attention online, particularly as additional women have shared accounts of their encounters with the alleged impostor.

Netflix’s Wide Deceiver, a play on the football position of wide receiver, will explore the scheme through firsthand accounts from women who say they were targeted.

Their experiences are expected to provide insight into how romantic relationships, manufactured financial credibility and the appearance of celebrity status allegedly became tools for extracting money.

Love faces a potential 20-year federal prison sentence, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and forfeiture of assets connected to the alleged fraud if convicted.

His trial is currently scheduled for December 15, 2026.

With the criminal proceedings approaching, Wide Deceiver places attention on the women whose trust and finances were allegedly exploited, revealing how a carefully constructed identity can become the foundation of a multimillion-dollar deception.

Love and Chan remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Yeah. Right.