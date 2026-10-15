New York City restaurant Sei Less is celebrating the New York Knicks and team captain Jalen Brunson with a special dining promotion for fans during the 2026 season.

From October 20 through November 21, 2026, guests who visit Sei Less on Knicks game days while wearing team attire will receive 11% off their bill. The promotion honors Brunson, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, and the Knicks’ championship achievement.

The offer launches October 20, when New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Fans can show their team pride while enjoying Sei Less’ signature cuisine and lively atmosphere during the Knicks’ games.

The promotion is limited to a maximum of four guests per party, with one redemption allowed per table. Private dining rooms are excluded from the offer.

Sei Less has established itself as a popular dining destination for current and former Knicks players. Its notable basketball guests include Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith, Latrell Sprewell, Marcus Camby, Jose Alvarado, Nate Robinson, Iman Shumpert, Larry Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride and Andre Drummond.

The limited-time promotion gives Knicks supporters another way to celebrate their team throughout the season while gathering over food in New York City.

To redeem the offer, guests must dine at Sei Less on an eligible Knicks game day between October 20 and November 21, 2026, and wear New York Knicks apparel.