Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw says his television career is nearing its conclusion after decades covering the NFL.
During an appearance Tuesday on NBC News Daily, the 78-year-old discussed his new memoir, “Looking for Terry,” and acknowledged that his time as a sports broadcaster is winding down.
“I realize my time on television as a sports broadcaster is coming to an end,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw also reflected on his busy lifestyle, which includes writing, running a horse ranch, managing a bourbon line and spending time with his grandchildren.
“I just love life. Billy Graham said, and I never forgot this quote, he said, ‘The day you retire is the day you start dying,’” he said.
“I’m a workaholic, I love to work,” Bradshaw added, while acknowledging that he knows his broadcasting career is approaching its end.
Bradshaw began his broadcasting career in 1984, the same year he retired from professional football. He initially worked as a color commentator for CBS before joining the network’s pregame show in 1990.
In 1994, he moved to Fox, where he has remained a fixture on the network’s Sunday NFL pregame program, Fox NFL Sunday.
Bradshaw and Howie Long are the only two personalities who have been part of the show’s desk since its inception, marking decades of continuity on one of football television’s established programs.