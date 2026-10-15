FX and 20th Century Studios have released “One Wrong Move,” a new track from the soundtrack of The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, capturing the gritty atmosphere of early ’90s Los Angeles.

Featured in the sixth episode, “Exit Wounds,” the menacing G-funk record features vocals from acclaimed Bay Area rapper Demario “Symba” Davis, who portrays Tip Toe in the series.

The track is produced by lyricist Jason “Problem” Martin and producer Larrance “Rance 1500” Dopson, with additional assistance from Seige Monstracity. Together, the collaborators deliver a hard-hitting sound driven by a massive drum loop and a deep bassline.

Drawing inspiration from West Coast rap classics such as Snoop and Dr. Dre’s “Deep Cover” and Suga Free’s “Are U Bullsh*ttin,” “One Wrong Move” channels the tension and paranoia associated with G-funk.

The song’s threatening lyrics, “Nobody move, nobody get hurt, one wrong move have your friend on a shirt,” reinforce its confrontational tone and reflect the dangerous world portrayed in the series.

The latest release adds another entry to the show’s soundtrack, pairing its recreation of early ’90s Los Angeles with music rooted in the era’s distinctive West Coast hip-hop sound.