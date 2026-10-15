Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video have released the official trailer and key art for The Greatest, the first authorized scripted series chronicling the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The series will premiere all episodes on November 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The trailer follows Ali’s journey from a young Cassius Clay in Louisville, Kentucky, to a global sports icon, exploring the personal, professional and political challenges he faced inside and outside the boxing ring. Set against a changing America, the series examines his transformation into a champion while highlighting the convictions that shaped his legacy.

Newcomer Jaalen Best stars as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali. The supporting cast includes Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as Odessa “Bird” Clay, Kai Parham as Rudy Clay, Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, Giovanni Ribisi as Angelo Dundee and Michael Ealy as Malcolm X.

Ali’s wife, Lonnie Ali, serves as an executive producer on the project, which was created by Ben Watkins. Watkins also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The production brings together several companies, including Ben Watkins’ Blue Monday Productions, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

Executive producers include Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo, Authentic Brands Group executives Corey Salter, Matthew Gross and Marc Rosen, and Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez, alongside additional collaborators.

With its authorized storytelling and focus on Ali’s evolution both in and out of the ring, The Greatest will bring the legendary boxer’s life story to Prime Video audiences worldwide.