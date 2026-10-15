President Donald Trump is celebrating the financial windfall from soaring oil prices, and his latest comments are raising an uncomfortable question for millions of Americans struggling to keep up with the cost of living: Who exactly is making all this money?

Trump: Our country is making more money than it's ever made because of the fact that oil is so high… we’re making a fortune. pic.twitter.com/8fKFFF1ASC — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

Speaking at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on October 14, Trump pointed to the booming energy industry as evidence that the United States is benefiting financially from elevated crude oil prices.

Trump's making a fortune. You? Not so much. https://t.co/quMGk9O20r — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 14, 2026

“Our country is making more money than it’s ever made, because of the fact that oil is so high… because of the price of oil, Texas and Oklahoma, North Dakota, and all these places, we’re making a fortune.”

Trump also insisted he “cares about the little person like crazy”, explaining that he generally avoids celebrating the industry’s earnings while gasoline prices remain higher than he would like.

The remarks arrived during an increasingly difficult economic stretch for American households.

According to September inflation figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices climbed 3.7% over the previous year. Gasoline accounted for more than half of the monthly increase, with regular fuel averaging $4.33 per gallon nationally around the time of Trump’s appearance.

For the record, Los Angeles gas prices range from $6.50-$7.50 a gallon. Yes. That’s happening in LA.

For working families, those numbers translate into more expensive commutes, higher transportation costs and additional pressure on household budgets already stretched by everyday expenses.

Trump has connected elevated energy prices to the ongoing American conflict involving Iran, arguing that the economic consequences are part of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

His comments have also renewed scrutiny of who actually benefits when oil prices climb.

Major producers, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, have enjoyed substantial earnings amid volatile energy markets. Higher crude prices can increase revenue for oil-producing states and energy companies, while shareholders may benefit from stronger corporate performance.

Democratic lawmakers and consumer advocates have questioned Trump’s repeated use of “we” when describing those profits, arguing that the financial gains remain concentrated among corporations and investors.

The president himself acknowledged concerns about excessive oil industry profits in August, suggesting companies were making “too much money” and should return some of those earnings to the public.

With inflation accelerating and gasoline remaining expensive, Trump’s latest remarks put the administration’s economic messaging under another spotlight.

Americans are hearing about extraordinary wealth being generated by the energy industry while confronting rising expenses in their own lives.

And that leaves a question hanging over the president’s celebration of America’s oil fortune: How much of that prosperity is actually reaching the people paying for it?