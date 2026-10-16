50 Cent Claims Diddy Sent Him Funeral Flowers

50 Cent claims Diddy sent him a funeral arrangement of flowers from behind bars. Well, that’s alarming.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel, 50, who directed Sean Combs: The Reckoning, stated the flowers showed up to him at the club. He said, “They showed up, and I was like, ‘Yo, who sent me this?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, okay, now I know where it came from.'”

50 thinks the “gift” arrived after Diddy watched the doc behind bars on an iPad. And then he doubled down, “I’m sure he thought it was the best documentary he ever saw in his life.”