Brandon Aiyuk is giving football fans something new to talk about after footage surfaced of the talented wide receiver playing pickup basketball while his NFL future remains uncertain.

Brandon Aiyuk is playing pickup basketball at his local rec center instead of getting ready for the upcoming Commanders Vs 49ers game via his recent IG post 💀 pic.twitter.com/PPfN8tu6pi — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 16, 2026

The former San Francisco 49ers standout appeared in casual athletic gear, moving around the basketball court and showing off his mobility nearly two years after suffering a devastating knee injury that interrupted his career.

Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in October 2024, beginning a lengthy recovery that has since become tangled in questions surrounding his relationship with San Francisco and his next opportunity in the league.

The situation is particularly complicated considering the financial commitment the 49ers made to their former offensive weapon. Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in August 2024, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers at the time.

His relationship with the organization subsequently deteriorated amid reports that he wanted a change of scenery, including interest in joining the Washington Commanders and reuniting with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk eventually landed on the reserve/left team list, leaving his playing status unresolved as questions surrounding his reinstatement continue.

Naturally, the basketball footage generated plenty of reactions across social media. Some fans joked that Aiyuk might be considering a career change, while others focused on how comfortably he appeared to move following such a serious injury.

For a receiver whose game relies heavily on acceleration, sharp cuts and explosive movement, any glimpse of his physical recovery carries significance.

Meanwhile, San Francisco continues its undefeated start to the season, and Aiyuk’s next chapter remains one of the more unusual unresolved storylines surrounding the franchise.

Whether the basketball appearance signals meaningful progress toward an NFL return remains to be seen.