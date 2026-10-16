Bureau of Prisons Denies Fight Happened Between Diddy and Jamaican Drug Lord

So the Diddy fight didn’t happen? According to The Bureau of Prisons a squabble between the Bad Boy Records mogul and Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudas” Coke didn’t happen at all.

A spokesperson hit up TMZ, who delievered the original report, and stated the fight details are “false and did not happen.” Family is also cosigning that story, telling The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa that it was cap.

🚨 Diddy’s family is denying reports that his head injury was caused by an alleged fight with a Jamaican drug lord in prison, claiming that no fight happened at all! 👀



His family is also expressing frustration over reports about his health becoming public, raising concerns… pic.twitter.com/BxSBt0qGQ3 — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) October 15, 2026

In case you missed it, the story goes Coke wasn’t a fan of Diddy‘s prison privileges and stepped to him about it. A fight ensued and both men were placed into solitary confinement. The report adds Diddy was on the “worst” end of the fight, hence the hospital visit.

The solitary punishment for both men is expected to be two weeks, but Diddy was already there for his special benefits. The fight happened during his daily break.

Earlier this week, it was reported Diddy was transported out of FCI Fort Dix to tend to the injury, which is believed to not have been life-threatening.

According to a spokesperson for the Bad Boy Mogul, his health is the “immediate concern:”

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

After Diddy’s prison release date was cut a few times, it is now seeing a push back. The release date for the Bad Boys mogul has been adjusted from Jan. 21, 2028 to March 2, 2028. This follows a report that the rapper has been receiving and paying for special treatment behind bars.

According to TMZ, Diddy was returned to solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix after he was in possession of a cell phone, Hennessy, and was tossing money around to get massages and gourmet jail meals from other inmates.

Additionally, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to pay NBCUniversal nearly $478,000 in attorneys’ fees following the dismissal of his $100 million defamation lawsuit over the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

A New York judge ordered Combs to pay $477,700.50 to NBCUniversal, Peacock and production company Ample, considerably less than the $990,292 the defendants had requested after successfully fighting the lawsuit.

Combs’ representative Juda Engelmayer emphasized that reduction in responding to the ruling.

“Yes, Sean was ordered to pay approximately $478,000 in attorneys’ fees, but that is only half the story,” Engelmayer said, noting that NBCUniversal had initially sought nearly $1 million and arguing that the court found substantial portions of the company’s billing excessive and unreasonable.