DJ SpinKing keeps the party moving with the release of the official video for “Beat Go,” featuring fellow New Jersey native Fetty Wap and Carolina hitmaker DaBaby. Directed by Ty Tiomico, the visual brings the track’s infectious energy to life with a high-definition presentation designed for dance floors, live performances, and viral social moments.

The club-focused record features instrumentation from multi-platinum, Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da and is co-produced by SpinKing. Known for bringing major artists together on movement-driven records, SpinKing delivers another high-energy release built to turn any gathering into a party.