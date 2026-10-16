Drake has another Billboard milestone to add to his résumé, and this latest achievement puts him in a category of his own.

The Janice STFU emcee has reportedly secured his 18th No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with HABIBTI, surpassing Future and legendary Motown group The Temptations for the most chart-topping albums in the ranking’s history, which dates back to 1965.

Top 3 best selling RAP/R&B albums on Billboard’s charts this week 📈🚨



#1 – HABIBTI – Drake (43K)

#2 – ICEMAN – Drake (29K)

#3 – TAKE CARE – Drake (23k)



Undisputed domination… pic.twitter.com/421YzyNBzS — ATP (@ATP_RAP) October 16, 2026

The achievement follows a significant surge in activity surrounding HABIBTI, which climbed from No. 35 to the top spot following the release of its expanded HABIBTI (FOMO) deluxe edition.

.@Drake just made Billboard chart history with his latest album, ‘HABIBTI.’ 👀⁠



The project jumps from No. 35 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart after the release of its ‘HABIBTI (FOMO)’ deluxe edition, earning 71,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during… pic.twitter.com/Bc2U44ZIpP — billboard (@billboard) October 14, 2026

During the October 2 through October 8 tracking period, the project reportedly generated 71,000 equivalent album units in the United States, demonstrating the commercial impact of the additional material.

Drake’s presence extends across multiple projects this week. According to the reported sales figures, HABIBTI leads the rap and R&B album rankings with 43,000 units, followed by ICEMAN with 29,000 and his 2011 classic Take Care with another 23,000.

Drake new 3 album Total unit sold

ICEMAN – 2.648 — 2X platinum



Maid Of Honour – 702,000 – Gold



Habibti — 553,000 — Gold pic.twitter.com/HR8OD3uhQl — DRAKE Chart 📊 (@Drakeopcn) October 11, 2026

That gives the rapper all three positions atop the reported weekly sales list, an unusual display of catalog strength alongside his newer releases.

Drake is projected to become the first artist in history to simultaneously debut three albums in the top 3 in the US (via @HITSDD):



#1: ICEMAN — 475K

#2: MAID OF HONOUR — 120K

#3: HABIBTI — 120K pic.twitter.com/KrasqsQOh3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2026

The continued performance of Take Care is particularly noteworthy. Fifteen years after its original release, the album remains a major part of Drake’s streaming footprint, reflecting the lasting popularity of records that helped establish his signature blend of rap and R&B.

The historic run also highlights Drake’s ability to sustain demand across different eras of his career, with his latest releases and decade-old material drawing significant listening activity simultaneously.

With 18 chart-topping albums now to his name, Drake has established a new benchmark on one of Billboard’s longest-running genre rankings.