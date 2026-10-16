Elon Musk has spent years promising that Tesla’s next-generation Roadster would push automotive engineering into unfamiliar territory. On October 15, the billionaire entrepreneur reportedly delivered a spectacle at SpaceX’s rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas, showcasing a sports car capable of performing aerial stunts using technology borrowed from aerospace engineering.

BREAKING: Tesla's Roadster goes airborne, soaring over a row of Tesla vehicles in a live stunt at its unveiling event. pic.twitter.com/9gJNPHFwPn — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 16, 2026

“flying cars are real,” Musk declared during the unveiling, nearly nine years after Tesla first introduced the second-generation Roadster concept.

The demonstration reportedly featured an autonomous Roadster racing up a curved ramp, using an advanced suction system to maintain traction while completely upside down. The vehicle then launched into the air, executing a controlled flip with assistance from SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters before landing.

Elon Musk unveils flying car: the Tesla Roadster. pic.twitter.com/hUHU87IMsx — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2026

Another stunt reportedly saw the Roadster leap over five Tesla vehicles and a Tesla Semi truck, rotating midair before returning safely to the ground.

Our design language has evolved since the last reveal: from S3XY to Cybertruck, Cybercab & Optimus



Roadster is inspired by the SR-71 & F-35 pic.twitter.com/CV7trDTS66 — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

The engineering behind the spectacle centers on a combination of powerful downforce and compressed-air propulsion. Tesla reportedly demonstrated more than 4,700 kilograms of downforce, while its thruster technology is designed to generate several times the force available through conventional tire traction.

🤯 RECORD BREAKING SPEEDS: Tesla’s new Roadster just accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 0.81 seconds. pic.twitter.com/2yibhLkbHM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2026

Performance claims are equally ambitious. The Roadster is said to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under one second, with some configurations reportedly reaching that speed in just 0.6 seconds. Its projected top speed exceeds 230 mph.

Production is reportedly targeted for 2028, with three configurations planned, including a specialized thruster-equipped model. Previous pricing estimates placed the standard Roadster around $200,000, while reservations for the advanced version reportedly require a $50,000 deposit.

Tesla has yet to independently validate its performance claims or establish whether the aerial technology will be permitted on public roads. For now, the demonstration offers a glimpse of Musk’s ambitious vision for the future of high-performance driving.