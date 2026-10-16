Four Dead After Elementary School Shooting in Oregon

Three children have been murdered in yet another school shooting, this time in Bend, Oregon. In addition to the children, ages 5, 8 and 11, one teacher was killed by a 16-year-old who trespassed at the elementary school.

A 5-year-old, 8-year-old, 11-year-old and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon on Thursday, authorities said in a press conference. Two other victims, a 7-year-old and a 54-year-old teacher were taken to a hospital with… pic.twitter.com/OzklYqlFp6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 16, 2026

According to Bend Police Department Chief, Mike Krantz, the shooter shot his way into Silver Rail Elementary school near 1 p.m. A community member exchanged gunfire and killed the shooter. Additional injured were a 7-year-old and another teacher.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a short statement: “We will make every resource they need available.”

.@FBIPortland is on the scene and assisting our local partners in the investigation regarding an earlier shooting at a local school. We will make every resource they need available. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 15, 2026

A motive has not yet been uncovered in what CNN highlights as the 36th shooting on a K-12 School property this year.