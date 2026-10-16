News

Four Dead After Elementary School Shooting in Oregon

October 16, 2026
Shawn Grant

Three children have been murdered in yet another school shooting, this time in Bend, Oregon. In addition to the children, ages 5, 8 and 11, one teacher was killed by a 16-year-old who trespassed at the elementary school.

According to Bend Police Department Chief, Mike Krantz, the shooter shot his way into Silver Rail Elementary school near 1 p.m. A community member exchanged gunfire and killed the shooter. Additional injured were a 7-year-old and another teacher.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a short statement: “We will make every resource they need available.”

A motive has not yet been uncovered in what CNN highlights as the 36th shooting on a K-12 School property this year.

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