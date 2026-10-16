For over a decade, Chasity Cox has worked behind the scenes as a public relations executive and strategic relationship architect, helping entertainers, athletes, and media personalities strengthen their visibility, expand their reach, and forge game-changing industry connections. Having guided high-profile names such as Math Hoffa, Dwight Howard, Iman Shumpert, T’yanna Wallace and Ray Daniels, Cox’s strategic vision has positioned clients on top-tier platforms including Drink Champs, HOT 97, Way Up With Angela Yee, New Rory & MAL, SiriusXM, and iHeartMedia.

Now, after years of elevating other people’s voices, Cox is stepping into the spotlight to build a platform of her own. Alongside media executive and serial entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, Cox has co-founded Podcast John—an education, production, and community platform built around one simple belief: “Everybody Needs A Podcast.”

From Behind the Scenes to Ownership

In an industry where the architect behind a client’s success is often overlooked, Cox used her firsthand experience in public relations as fuel to construct an enduring brand that goes beyond a single press placement.

“I knew what I signed up for. I studied public relations, earned my degree in it, and understood early on that the work could be thankless at times,” Cox told The Source Magazine. “Working hard had helped me create opportunities for so many people, but that alone wasn’t giving me a legacy or security. Naturally, after pouring so much into other people’s visions and too often leaving without something lasting of my own, I knew my mindset had to change.”

That shift in perspective culminated in the creation of Podcast John, allowing her to transition from securing single media cycles to building long-term equity.

“The defining moment came a few months ago when I noticed how much joy I felt pouring into my own business,” Cox reflected. “I was taking consultation calls, helping people map out their podcast blueprints, and bringing their ideas to life. People would come into a call with an idea and leave feeling like, ‘I can actually do this.’ I had spent years helping other people build, and co-founding Podcast John was me finally giving myself permission to build something, too.”

Structuring the “New CV”: The Podcast John Ecosystem

Podcast John addresses a widespread industry problem: while many aspiring creators want to launch a show, few understand how to establish a strong foundation or maintain consistency past the initial recording stage.

“The biggest mistake I see is people starting a podcast before they know what they want to talk about,” Cox noted. “They have a name, equipment, and excitement, but they haven’t identified who they’re speaking to, what they’re offering that audience, or how they’ll sustain the conversation beyond a few episodes.”

To solve this, Podcast John approaches the medium as a core pillar of modern professional branding:

“I look at podcasting as the new CV. A résumé tells people what you can do; a podcast lets them hear how you think, see your expertise, and understand what you bring to the table. Creators also have to think beyond getting paid for views or landing advertisers—your show can position you for consulting, speaking engagements, clients, and partnerships. Podcast John bridges that gap by giving people a structure they can actually follow.”

A Strategic Partnership: Cox and Dennis McKinley

By combining Cox’s deep PR expertise and relationship-building background with Dennis McKinley’s proven track record as a serial entrepreneur, Podcast John offers creators both media strategy and scalable business infrastructure.

“Dennis is brilliant, and he doesn’t wait on anyone to make things happen,” Cox shared. “He brings the entrepreneurial perspective—how to build the infrastructure, create revenue opportunities, and scale. I bring the PR strategy, relationships, and experience helping people clarify their message, connect with the right audiences, and turn visibility into opportunity. We’re helping people develop their voices while building the systems and business opportunities that can support them.”

Leveraging genuine connections made over a decade in entertainment—connecting clients with figures like N.O.R.E., Stephen A. Smith, 19 Keys, and Earn Your Leisure—Cox ensures that creators entering the Podcast John ecosystem are prepared for high-level rooms:

“These are genuine relationships, not transactions. Through Podcast John, I can recognize the right fit and connect creators with guests, collaborators, and opportunities that make sense for them. My job is also to help them prepare, because getting in the room matters, but being ready is what allows you to grow.”

Balancing Client Excellence with Personal Legacy

While expanding Podcast John into a broad ecosystem for thousands of creators, Cox remains actively committed to her PR firm, Chasity Cox Public Relations. Her client roster continues to feature influential names across music and culture, including recording artist AJ McQueen, R&B group Day26, serial entrepreneur T’yanna Wallace (daughter of The Notorious B.I.G.), lyricist and Pendulum Ink founder Mickey Factz, celebrity tattoo artist Spyder of House of Ink, and hip-hop soul duo Loyalty Is Timeless.

Navigating the demands of elite PR while building her own enterprise has required a conscious shift in boundaries and energy management: