IShowSpeed is taking his influence beyond livestreaming and into documentary filmmaking, joining former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on The Eyes of Ghana, a historical feature exploring the country’s fight for independence and the extraordinary footage that captured it.

First trailer for ‘THE EYES OF GHANA’, the first-ever film produced by IShowSpeed.



The documentary follows Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse who attempts to rescue more than 1,000 films capturing Africa’s fight for independence in the 1950s & ’60s. pic.twitter.com/L0au7b3s73 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2026

The documentary’s newly released trailer offers a first look at a story decades in the making, centered on 93-year-old Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse, whose camera documented some of the most consequential moments in modern African history.

Hesse served as the personal cameraman to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and a defining figure in the movement to dismantle European colonial rule across Africa. During the 1950s and 1960s, he recorded political milestones, revolutionary movements and the emergence of a newly independent nation determined to shape its own future.

Much of that history survived because Hesse secretly protected the original footage, preserving a visual record that might otherwise have disappeared.

Now, with his eyesight deteriorating, the veteran filmmaker faces an increasingly urgent mission to recover and preserve more than 1,000 films documenting Ghana’s independence and the broader African liberation struggle.

Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot brings Hesse’s remarkable journey to the screen, with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions helping bring the project to audiences worldwide.

IShowSpeed’s involvement adds another dimension to the film’s reach. The wildly popular streamer joined as a producer following a visit to Ghana earlier this year, an experience that left a lasting impression on him. Describing the country as feeling like “HOME,” Speed has characterized the documentary as educational and an opportunity to introduce younger audiences to history they may never have encountered.

His participation also marks his first film production credit, bringing his enormous digital following into a project rooted in African cultural preservation and historical storytelling.

The documentary arrives amid growing international interest in reclaiming African historical narratives through original archives and firsthand accounts. Hesse’s collection offers audiences the opportunity to witness independence through the lens of someone who stood close to the people shaping it.

Following its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, The Eyes of Ghana will receive a special one-night theatrical release across participating U.S. and Canadian cinemas on October 28, 2026.

Additional screenings in Ghana and the United Kingdom are expected to be announced.