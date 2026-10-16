From Memphis stages to Los Angeles rooms, the singer, songwriter, and actress delivers her most confident statement yet

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 16, 2026 – Jazmin Akea has released “Hot Gyal,” a new single produced by dancehall artist and Clarendon Records CEO E-Dee (Everton E-Dee Dennis). Available now on all major platforms, the track arrives as the lead single from her upcoming EP on the label and marks a clear elevation of a career that has been quietly assembling for years.

The Record

“Hot Gyal” moves with the kind of controlled heat that has become Jazmin’s signature. Her vocals sit between classic R&B smoothness and a sharper, more modern confidence—echoes of Aaliyah and Rihanna filtered through her own timing—while E-Dee’s production supplies a tight, forward rhythm rooted in dancehall. The song is polished but never distant. It feels built for both the late-night playlist and the actual floor.

The collaboration is not new. Earlier this year, Jazmin appeared on E-Dee’s “Pretty Free” from Young Legend, the album currently under Grammy consideration. That track introduced the chemistry. “Hot Gyal” centers her voice inside the same ecosystem, signaling that the partnership is now moving into her own catalog. Clarendon Records, the independent label E-Dee founded to bridge Jamaican roots with contemporary global sounds, provides the natural home for the release.

In Her Words

“‘Hot Gyal’ is about owning your energy and moving like you know exactly who you are,” Jazmin says. “Working with E-Dee and Clarendon Records has pushed me to bring even more of that fire into the music. This is the first taste of the EP, and I’m excited for people to hear where the sound is going.”

From Memphis to Los Angeles

Jazmin’s path started in Memphis. As a member of the girl group Flirt, managed by 97.1 Radio DJ Kevonjee, she recorded her first tracks and began performing locally. She later became lead vocalist for the eight-member group Higher Level, with songs premiering on Memphis stations including Hot 107.1 and K97.1. She opened for Kem at the Orpheum Theater, reached the finals of the 103.5 Budweiser Battle for the Crown, and won the SCM Knockdown Award for Best Female R&B Artist in Memphis. Those early years also included radio features and showcases at venues like Minglewood Hall.

After time in Chicago, she committed fully to Los Angeles. There she has performed original music for Universal Music Group, at the Warner Brothers Independent Artist Showcase, the Grammy Museum, and rooms across the city including Sofitel Beverly Hills and The Study in Hollywood. She recorded a Broadway production musical demo with ASCAP Board of Directors member Dan Foliart, presented work at BMI “Show and Tell” workshops, and participated in Grammy Week industry networking events. She has also contributed to songwriting teams connected to Ultra Publishing and worked in the studio with artists including French Montana. Parallel to her own releases, she has been building a catalog aimed at television and film sync placements.

Her influences have always been broad—Alicia Keys, the Black Eyed Peas, 1990s R&B, and the glamour of earlier eras—shaped further by vocal training across pop and operatic styles and acting work at Second City and on-camera classes. The through-line is a voice that can carry melody and presence at the same time.

Screen Work and Dual Career

Music has never been her only lane. Jazmin has appeared in the films He’s for the Streets (as Club Girl), We Outside (as Ashley), and the series All That Glistens (as Velda). Television credits include The Late Show with James Corden, Let’s Make a Deal, Funny You Should Ask, Dr. Phil, and a featured extra role on Westworld. She worked on the set of G-Eazy’s “Bang” featuring Tyga and has modeled for editorial shoots, including an InStyle photoshoot. The dual focus is intentional. In interviews she has described building a catalog for sync while simultaneously pursuing acting roles, treating both sides of the industry as interconnected rather than separate.

Recent solo releases before “Hot Gyal” include the singles “Holy” (March 2026) and “We Got the Gold” (May 2026). The Clarendon partnership, beginning with “Pretty Free,” now positions the upcoming EP as the next concentrated chapter.

The Moment

“Hot Gyal” arrives after years of consistent work across stages, studios, and sets. It is not a debut in the traditional sense; it is a sharper statement from an artist who has already logged the miles—Memphis radio, Los Angeles rooms, Broadway demo rooms, television stages, and now a dancehall-rooted label with Grammy-adjacent momentum. The single is streaming now. The EP follows on Clarendon Records.

About Jazmin Akea

Jazmin Akea is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and actress working across R&B, pop, and dancehall-influenced music as well as film and television. A University of Memphis graduate who began in the Memphis group Flirt, she has performed for Universal Music Group, recorded with ASCAP Board member Dan Foliart, appeared on national television, and taken on film roles while steadily expanding her catalog through Clarendon Records.

About Clarendon Records

Clarendon Records is the independent label founded by E-Dee (Everton E-Dee Dennis). Focused on dancehall, reggae, and cross-genre releases, it connects Jamaican roots with modern global production. Recent projects include E-Dee’s Young Legend, which features Jazmin Akea on “Pretty Free” and is currently under Grammy consideration.

Connect

Instagram: @jazminakea | @clarendonrecords

Website: www.clarendonrecords.com