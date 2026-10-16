Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and producer Joony has released STILL HERE, a 15-track, genre-bending project showcasing his growth as an independent artist. The DMV-bred musician’s latest full-length release follows MEMENTO and his Jordan Ward-assisted EP, JRNY.

Opening with “YES MA’AM,” the album balances upbeat moments with introspective songs addressing loss, fame, finances, drugs, relationships, and the challenges of navigating the music industry. Tracks including “FTD,” “THANOS,” and the title track “STILL HERE” highlight Joony’s evolution, while “CAN’T GO BACK” closes the project.

Since his previous album, Joony earned an RIAA Gold plaque for “Paper Soldiers” with Brent Faiyaz and received a Grammy nomination for his contributions as a writer on Destin Conrad’s Love On Digital. He has also performed on COLORS and toured alongside Blxst, Leon Thomas, Lil Tjay, and Lancey Foux.

Following a sold-out “The Basement” show in Washington, DC, featuring Tony Shhnow, El Costeau, Max Free, and others, Joony continues building momentum. With STILL HERE, the Silver Spring-raised artist makes a statement about his resilience and continued presence in music.