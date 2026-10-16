GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Lucky Daye has released ALOUD!, a 15-track album showcasing his creative freedom through intimate R&B, electronic textures, smoky grooves, and rock-soul influences. Available now through Warner Records, the project features Leon Thomas, Pusha T, Muni Long, The Paradox, and Akeem Ali, with production from longtime collaborator D’Mile and an all-star roster.

Inspired by an unexpected sabbatical in Brazil, ALOUD! explores the tension between “allowed” and “aloud,” encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality.

“I used to think I wasn’t allowed to do a lot of what I wanted, but I realized I had to allow myself to live ALOUD!” says Lucky. “Don’t let anybody silence you or tell you who you’re supposed to be. Say what you want, move how you want, and dance your way through the hard times.”

Standout tracks include “Mouf Say” featuring Pusha T, “Fly U Out” featuring Leon Thomas, and “Knockin” featuring Muni Long and The Paradox. The release follows “Nowhere Fast,” which has climbed into the Top 10 at R&B radio.