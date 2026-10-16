Meek Mill is preparing to release new music with “Wanna Be Free,” a new single featuring G Herbo. The cinematic track pairs dramatic synths, dreamlike background vocals, and hard-hitting percussion as both rappers reflect on the struggles and sacrifices that shaped their journeys.

Meek delivers his signature forceful cadence, shifting between rapid-fire flows and emphatic declarations to create an anthem centered on perseverance. Both artists explore their paths from humble beginnings to a life of luxury, highlighting the challenges and risks behind their success.

“Wanna Be Free” follows Meek’s July release, “Nightmares To Dreams,” which received coverage from Complex, HotNewHipHop, AllHipHop, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. The track drew attention for revisiting the spirit of his iconic “Dreams and Nightmares,” with coverage highlighting his gritty delivery and reflective approach.