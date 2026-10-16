Hip-hop icon Nas has published a powerful open letter addressing the state of music, urging creators, executives, and artists to honor the pioneers of Black music rather than chasing fleeting trends.

In the statement, the Queensbridge legend confirmed he has spent the past year creating new material while reflecting deeply on the history and preservation of the culture.

Calling Out Exploitation and Cultural Amnesia

Tracing the lineage of Black music from the Mississippi Delta to New Orleans and New York, Nas highlighted the industry’s long history of failing to protect and properly compensate its foundational figures.

“I think about Robert Johnson at the crossroads, how he changed music, and how we can’t even find his grave. Sometimes I look at all artists, creators and executives the same way. The music game forgets or doesn’t compensate the foundation. Our greats have been stolen from and ripped off of.” — Nas

A Call for Unity and Purpose

Challenging the current climate of disposable content, the Grammy-winning rapper called for artists to stand together, reclaim their creative purpose, and prioritize cultural legacy over temporary commercial trends.

“We can’t keep creating music for the sake of a ‘trend.’ We have to remember the purpose and our contribution and how many things we created. Where’s the love for each other at… We gotta take a stand as one. It’s time for a celebration of the music. No Knowledge of self is certain death! It’s time to address it.” — Nas

Nas signed off the message with “Nasir Jones. BLAK MUSIC 2026,” sparking widespread speculation among fans and industry insiders about whether the phrase signals a new album title, a broader cultural campaign, or an upcoming Mass Appeal initiative.