Producer Statik Selektah has released “Champagne Wishes,” a new single featuring Ab-Soul, Raekwon, and Freddie Gibbs from his upcoming album Expensive Taste, arriving November 6, 2026, via Mass Appeal. The track is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.

Following “The Louvre,” which brought together Joey Bada$$, Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, and Rome Streetz, Statik continues his all-star collaborations with soulful production supporting three distinct MCs. “Champagne Wishes” explores success, ambition, and the realities that accompany both.

“Champagne Wishes” really sets the tone for the album, continuing what “The Louvre” started. I told Ab-Soul the theme and he really set it off and took the hook exactly where the feeling needed to be. Rae came through with a classic luxury verse and Gibbs went above and beyond a 16-bar verse, with what I think is one of the best verses of the year,” Statik explains.

He added that the album’s title represents “the lifestyle of quality and enjoying the fruits of all this work,” rather than the price of material things.

Statik recently previewed the single and album during Mass Appeal’s takeover of NY Comic Con 2026, appearing alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Busta Rhymes.