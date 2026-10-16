Seduction is rarely as effortless as people like to pretend. Behind the confidence lies calculation: the right words, the right timing and whatever version of yourself seems most likely to get somebody’s attention. Bootie Brown turns that little performance into the subject of ‘2 Get 2 U’.

The latest solo single from the three-time Grammy-nominated artist and founding member of The Pharcyde is relaxed, playful hip-hop built around the peculiar behaviour desire can inspire. Brown describes its premise simply as “the various ways men will try to seduce a woman”, but the song finds its personality in everything implied by that statement.

Pursuit becomes performance. People exaggerate, charm, strategise and occasionally make fools of themselves in the hope of becoming desirable. Brown approaches that familiar ritual with the lightness you’d expect from an artist whose best work has often understood that humour and human observation make natural companions.

Production from Les Lockheart gives him an appropriately smooth setting. There’s no need for Brown to force himself into the foreground; his seasoned delivery settles comfortably into the beat, allowing cadence and character to do much of the work. ‘2 Get 2 U’ consequently feels conversational rather than confrontational, more interested in observing the game than turning desire into melodrama.

As a founding member of The Pharcyde, Brown helped establish a more eccentric, playful alternative to hip-hop orthodoxy through records including ‘Passin’ Me By’ and ‘Drop’. His subsequent collaborations with Gorillaz, including ‘Dirty Harry’ and ‘New Gold’, have similarly demonstrated how comfortably his voice can exist within unexpected musical surroundings.

Luke Dyson

@lukedyson

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Yet the most interesting connection between that history and ‘2 Get 2 U’ isn’t necessarily sonic. It’s curiosity.

Brown first encountered Lockheart’s production through OrganicBeat Session, the PharcydeTV show he hosts to showcase beatmakers and producers. A platform designed to give emerging creatives greater visibility consequently became the source of his own next record.

“I heard this track and knew I could create something special with it,” Brown explains.

There’s a satisfying circularity to that. Brown isn’t simply presenting himself as the veteran opening a door for somebody newer; he’s allowing the artists coming through that door to influence him in return. Discovery becomes a two-way exchange.

It also says something useful about longevity. Artists with substantial catalogues can easily become custodians of their own history, endlessly revisiting the qualities audiences already associate with them. Brown’s approach feels healthier: keep listening, find unfamiliar collaborators and see what happens when instinct takes over.

The result is a track about getting someone’s attention created through the simple act of something getting Brown’s attention first. Smooth, mischievous and effortlessly characterful, ‘2 Get 2 U’ shows that decades into his career, Bootie Brown’s greatest asset might still be his willingness to remain curious.

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