Another day, another lawsuit. Federal authorities are cracking down on a massive ticket resale operation accused of exploiting concertgoers, with Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour emerging as one of the biggest examples of how the alleged scheme operated.

Feds bust ticket brokers accused of snapping up millions of Beyoncé, Post Malone and other tickets in billion-dollar scheme https://t.co/HL652kLU9d pic.twitter.com/5savwIATOW — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2026

The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission have filed a lawsuit against San Diego-based ticket brokerage REPS & Company and three of its executives, accusing them of violating the Better Online Ticket Sales Act through an elaborate operation involving automated bots and fraudulent accounts.

According to federal allegations, the company purchased approximately 18.5 million tickets across 83,500 events beginning in 2022, circumventing purchasing restrictions designed to give everyday fans a fair opportunity to secure seats.

The scale of the operation becomes particularly striking when examining Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Authorities allege REPS & Company acquired 7,624 tickets for that single event, generating approximately $833,000 in profits through resale. Across its broader ticketing operation, the company allegedly accumulated $120.8 million in profits.

The lawsuit raises serious questions about the secondary ticket market, where automated purchasing systems can overwhelm legitimate buyers within seconds of tickets becoming available. Those same tickets frequently reappear on resale platforms at significantly inflated prices, leaving fans paying substantial premiums to attend their favorite artists’ shows.

Congress enacted the BOTS Act in 2016 to prohibit circumventing online ticket purchasing limits and security measures. Federal officials are now seeking to hold the brokerage and its executives accountable under that legislation.

For concertgoers already frustrated by soaring ticket prices, the case puts renewed attention on the practices shaping access to major live entertainment events and whether existing consumer protections can effectively stop large-scale ticket hoarding.