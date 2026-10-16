Wu-Tang Clan’s iconic hit “C.R.E.A.M.” is set to appear in the highly anticipated video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, with the original version featured in the opening cinematic and a new remix playing during the in-game credits.

Produced by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Martin Wave of Parasol Music, the reimagined track features Korean hip-hop artists LEE YOUNGJI, E-Sens, and Jay Park delivering verses in English and Korean. The remix connects the legendary hip-hop anthem with the game’s Korean setting and will be released by Epic Records on major streaming platforms.

“This song is special to me because it brought our group to new heights worldwide,” said RZA. “Reimagining it in a new language with the incredible talent of LEE YOUNGJI, E-Sens and Jay Park gives the track a fresh perspective. It is incredible to hear the message resonate with a new generation of rappers from the other side of the globe.”

Activision Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl said the collaboration complements the game’s storyline, which features a major confrontation on the Korean Peninsula. The partnership continues Call of Duty’s approach of introducing players to artists, genres, and sounds from around the world.