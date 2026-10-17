A$AP Rocky has released his long-awaited single “SHROOM CLOUDS,” featuring reggie and Jeremih, through A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records. Previously teased by Rocky in 2022, the track was produced by Sleeping Bear and Hector Delgado.

The release follows Rocky’s sold-out 25-date European and UK tour, which spanned 19 countries and featured songs from his latest album, DON’T BE DUMB, alongside fan favorites from his catalog. The run included eight arena shows across Central and Eastern Europe, marking a first for a rap artist in the region, according to the announcement.

During his Paris stop, Rocky also unveiled his SS27 fashion show, Anti War Global Economics. The event drew more than 6,000 attendees, setting a record for the most-attended fashion show, before Rocky performed at his sold-out concert that same day.

Rocky has announced upcoming Australia and New Zealand dates, marking his first return to the region in eight years. The DON’T BE DUMB World Tour will visit Melbourne on December 5, Sydney on December 9, Auckland on December 12, Brisbane on December 14, and Perth on December 17.

Released earlier this year, DON’T BE DUMB marked Rocky’s first full-length album in eight years. The project features “PUNK ROCKY,” “STAY HERE 4 LIFE” featuring Brent Faiyaz, “STOLE YA FLOW,” and “HELICOPTER.” Its cover art was created by filmmaker and illustrator Tim Burton in collaboration with Rocky.