Grammy-winning songwriter Avi Hirschfield has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging that the rapper’s hit “Janice STFU” uses his original chorus without credit or compensation.

Hirschfield, known for co-writing Drake’s “Heated” on Beyoncé’s Renaissance, claims he created and recorded vocals, lyrics, and a melody in early January 2026 over instrumental tracks from producers FnZ, consisting of Michael Mulé and Isaac De Boni. He says he shared the completed recording with the producers and other Drake collaborators but received no response.

According to the allegations, Hirschfield heard “Janice STFU” on Apple Music around May 15 and recognized his chorus, which he says matched his work word-for-word and note-for-note.

Hirschfield alleges that metadata-backed stems support his claim that he composed and recorded the chorus first. Despite his manager providing evidence, he says the defendants have denied him credit and compensation. The complaint also alleges that Drake’s legal counsel sent him a cease-and-desist letter.

The lawsuit describes “Janice STFU” as Drake’s biggest hit in years, citing multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and more than 300 million Spotify streams.

Hirschfield is seeking profits, damages, and legal fees over the alleged infringement.