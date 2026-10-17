Visual Automation Made Easy: 10 TeraBox AI Prompts for Image & Video Generation

Typing a short prompt into an AI generator can produce good-looking results, but they rarely match your exact vision for lighting, composition, or movement.

TeraBox brings image and video generation tools together, allowing users to create visuals from text prompts and, depending on the workflow, use reference images to guide the result.

Instead of focusing on technical specifications, I’m sharing 10 reusable AI prompts for realistic image creation, branding, marketing, product visuals, social content, cinematic scenes, and short-form video. I’ll also show how I adjust each prompt when the initial result needs improvement.

Different AI Models for Different Visual Needs

One thing I found useful about TeraBox AI is that the platform gives users different models instead of forcing every visual task through one option.

For image creation, TeraBox offers models from the Nano Banana family. For video generation, it supports models such as Kling, Wan, and Seedance. The company describes these models as having different practical strengths, from motion and camera control to audio generation and multi-shot storytelling.

Model Best suited for Practical use Nano Banana Everyday image generation and editing Social posts, creative images, and quick concepts Nano Banana 2 Detailed visual concepts Marketing graphics, social content, and image editing Nano Banana Pro More demanding image work Detailed creative visuals and professional-looking designs Kling 2.5 Turbo Pro Dynamic movement Product teasers, action, and camera-motion scenes Wan 2.5 Video with sound Presenters, product reveals, and social videos Seedance 1.0 Pro Fast Multi-shot storytelling B-roll, short narratives, and cinematic sequences

The important point is choosing the model that matches the visual job.

5 TeraBox AI Prompts for High-Quality Image Creation

1. E-commerce Product Photography

For an online store, I would start with a prompt that describes the product, setting, lighting, and composition.

AI image generation prompt:

“Create a premium e-commerce product photograph of a matte black wireless headphone set placed on a clean light-gray studio surface. Use soft diffused studio lighting from the upper left, subtle shadows beneath the product, realistic material texture, crisp edges, and accurate proportions. Keep the headphones as the clear focal point. Use a minimal luxury aesthetic with plenty of clean negative space around the product. Photorealistic commercial photography, front three-quarter angle, sharp product details, no people, no unnecessary objects, no watermark.”

The useful part here is the combination of subject + environment + lighting + camera angle + restrictions.

Instead of asking the AI to “make it professional,” I am telling it what professional should look like.

2. Personal Brand Social Visual

AI image generation can also help create supporting visuals for LinkedIn, Instagram, or other social platforms.

AI image generation prompt:

“Create a modern personal branding image for a LinkedIn content strategist working with founders and business owners. Show a clean, professional desk with a laptop, notebook, smartphone, and subtle content-planning elements. Use a premium neutral color palette, natural window lighting, and realistic photography. Leave clear negative space on the left side for headline text. The composition should feel authentic, modern, and professional rather than corporate or overly staged. 4:5 social media composition.”

The instruction about negative space is important when the image will later contain text.

3. Marketing Campaign Visual

For marketing, I would make the intended message clear before worrying about decorative details.

AI image generation prompt:

“Create a realistic marketing campaign visual for a productivity app. Show a young professional working confidently at a modern desk while a smartphone displaying a simple productivity dashboard sits beside the laptop. Warm natural lighting, clean workspace, subtle depth of field, premium editorial photography, realistic skin and materials, balanced composition, space at the top for a short marketing headline. Avoid exaggerated futuristic elements and avoid clutter.”

This type of prompt works better when the visual has a clear commercial purpose.

4. UI and Presentation Graphics

AI-generated visuals do not have to look like photographs.

For a presentation or product concept, I would use a more structured prompt:

“Create a clean 16:9 presentation graphic explaining a three-step digital workflow. Use three clearly separated visual sections connected from left to right: Strategy, Creation, and Results. Minimal modern design, white background, subtle blue-gray accents, simple professional icons, consistent spacing, clean typography, and strong visual hierarchy. Keep the layout uncluttered and suitable for a business presentation.”

For graphics containing important text, I would still check every word carefully after generation. AI image models can produce attractive layouts while making mistakes in small or complex text.

5. Creative Editorial Art

For something less commercial, the prompt can focus more heavily on atmosphere.

“Create a cinematic editorial illustration of a solitary lighthouse standing on a rocky coastline during a dramatic blue-hour storm. Dark clouds fill the sky while warm light from the lighthouse cuts through the mist. Wet rocks reflect subtle highlights, waves crash against the shore, atmospheric fog surrounds the scene, detailed textures, cinematic composition, deep perspective, moody but realistic color grading, high visual detail.”

This is where adding lighting, atmosphere, texture, and perspective can make a simple concept much more visually specific.

5 TeraBox AI Prompts for Dynamic Video Creation

Image prompts describe what should exist in a frame.

Video prompts have another job: they need to explain what moves, how it moves, and how the camera behaves.

6. Cinematic Camera Movement

“A cinematic shot of a luxury black sports car parked on a wet city street. The camera slowly moves from a low front angle toward the driver’s side while neon reflections move across the glossy bodywork. Light rain falls continuously. The headlights remain on. Smooth controlled dolly movement, realistic reflections, shallow depth of field, cinematic lighting, natural motion, premium automotive commercial style.”

The key difference is the camera instruction.

Instead of saying “make a video of a car,” the prompt explains how the camera should travel through the scene.

7. Short Social Media Video

“Create a fast-paced 8-second vertical social media video showing a modern workspace being organized from a messy desk into a clean productivity setup. Start with a close-up of scattered notebooks and cables, then smoothly transition as the desk becomes organized. Finish with a clean overhead shot of the completed setup. Bright natural lighting, realistic movement, energetic but professional social-media style.”

This prompt gives the model a beginning, transition, and ending instead of describing only one static scene.

8. Product Motion Video

“Create a premium product reveal of a white wireless earbud case on a dark reflective surface. The case slowly rotates while the earbuds rise slightly from the case. The camera performs a smooth close-up push-in. Soft studio light moves across the product surface, creating realistic highlights and reflections. Minimal luxury advertising style, clean background, physically believable movement.”

For product videos, I would keep the physical actions simple. Too many simultaneous movements can make the final result less convincing.

9. Atmospheric Scene

“A quiet mountain village just after rainfall at sunrise. The camera slowly tracks along a narrow stone street while light fog moves between the houses. Water droplets remain on the stone surfaces and reflect the early morning light. A few tree branches move gently in the breeze. Warm sunlight gradually appears behind the mountains. Slow cinematic camera movement, realistic environmental motion, peaceful atmosphere, natural lighting.”

Here, environmental motion matters as much as the subject.

The prompt tells the AI that the fog, branches, water, and sunlight should all behave naturally rather than leaving the entire scene static.

10. Talking and Audio-Based Content

For presenter-style content, the prompt needs to describe both the person and the delivery.

“Create a realistic professional presenter speaking directly to the camera in a modern office. The presenter explains a simple business productivity tip in a calm and confident tone. Natural facial expressions, realistic eye movement, subtle hand gestures, accurate lip synchronization with the provided voice, medium camera framing, soft professional lighting, and a clean office background. Keep movements natural and avoid exaggerated gestures.”

TeraBox says Wan 2.5 supports audio-visual generation, including voice alignment and environmental sound generation, making this type of workflow particularly relevant when audio is part of the final video.